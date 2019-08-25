Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert I. Webb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert I. Webb Obituary
Robert I. Webb

Louisville - Robert I. Webb, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 24, 2019. Born in Camp Taylor, he retired from International Harvester. He loved farming and living at the lake. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth; a son, David; granddaughter, Christy Webb; sisters, Mary and Sis; brothers, Sam, Ray, Bill, Jerry and Jackie; and his parents, Samuel and Ruby Webb. Left to cherish his memory are his nine children, Kathy (Jon) Keller, Bud (Carol), Barry (Linda), Denny (Connie), Gene (Valerie), Sam, Dale, Becky (Tony) Kelley, and Lisa (Kevin) Benet; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren. He was excited about his first great-great grandchild due in February. Sisters, Frankie, Betty, Doris and Carol; brother, Rick. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. It was an honor for the family who regularly cared for him, played cards and dominoes, and visited. He loved being around family. Memorial Contributions in his name can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now