Robert I. Webb
Louisville - Robert I. Webb, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 24, 2019. Born in Camp Taylor, he retired from International Harvester. He loved farming and living at the lake. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth; a son, David; granddaughter, Christy Webb; sisters, Mary and Sis; brothers, Sam, Ray, Bill, Jerry and Jackie; and his parents, Samuel and Ruby Webb. Left to cherish his memory are his nine children, Kathy (Jon) Keller, Bud (Carol), Barry (Linda), Denny (Connie), Gene (Valerie), Sam, Dale, Becky (Tony) Kelley, and Lisa (Kevin) Benet; 28 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren. He was excited about his first great-great grandchild due in February. Sisters, Frankie, Betty, Doris and Carol; brother, Rick. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. It was an honor for the family who regularly cared for him, played cards and dominoes, and visited. He loved being around family. Memorial Contributions in his name can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019