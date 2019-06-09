Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Irvin Lowe


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Irvin Lowe Obituary
Robert Irvin Lowe

Louisville - 91, passed away Wednesday, June 5 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was a retired Staff Sgt. in the Army and retired from civil service.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Lance and Bertha Lowe; and a sister, Jean Tankovits.

Left to cherish Robert's memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Olive "Janet" Lowe; Godson, Joshua Tankovits; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now