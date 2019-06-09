|
Robert Irvin Lowe
Louisville - 91, passed away Wednesday, June 5 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was a retired Staff Sgt. in the Army and retired from civil service.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Lance and Bertha Lowe; and a sister, Jean Tankovits.
Left to cherish Robert's memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Olive "Janet" Lowe; Godson, Joshua Tankovits; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019