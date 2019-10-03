|
Robert Irving Rowan Jr.
Louisville - Robert Irving Rowan, Jr., Louisville - 88, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1930 to the late Robert I. and Margaret Wagner Rowan. Also preceding him in death are his sister, Bette Rowan; and his first wife, Jane Walker Rowan.
Bob was a graduate of St. Xavier High School. He served in the Air Force as a pilot during the Korean War. After the war, he graduated from the University of Louisville, and worked as an executive in the fabricating steel industry until his retirement in 1999.
Left to cherish Bob's memory is his wife, Mary A. Casper Walker Rowan; his four children, Mary Beth (Barry) Stevens; Bobby (Mary Ellen), Paul (Carrie) and Sarah (Alan) Rowan; nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Bob will always be remembered as a kind, funny man. He loved his family and friends, U of L sports, fishing, the Ohio River, and playing the piano.
Visitation will take place 1-5 PM on Sunday, October 6 at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckinridge Lane. His funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 7 at St Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bob's name to or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019