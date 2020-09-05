Robert J. Banet Jr.
Lanesville, IN - Lanesville, Indiana
Robert John Banet, Jr. 71, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born May 21, 1949 in New Albany, Indiana to Robert Sr. and Juanita Rochner Banet.
He retired from CSX Railroad and was a Veteran of the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; Father-In-Law, Jesse Hamilton; Brother-in Law, Mike McDaniel; Niece, Jessica Bailey and Nephew Joe Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife Tere Hamilton Banet of Lanesville, daughter, Bethany Banet (Nathaniel Adams); Grandchildren, Persephone & Ulysses Adams; Sisters, Vickie Meredith (Doug); Debby McDaniel, Sheree Banet (Paul Bledsoe) all of Lanesville, Indiana; Mother-in-law, Jean Hamilton; Brothers and Sisters-In- Law, Debbie (Jack) Bailey, of Floyds Knobs, Bill (Heidi) Hamilton of Greenville, Angie (Ron) Smith of Hebron, KY; Barb (John) Delong, Walla Walla, Washington; Jeff (Donna) Hamilton, Independence, KY; David (Holly) Hamilton, Burlington, KY; Laura (Jason) Leonhard, Villa Hills, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lanesville, Indiana. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM, and Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana.
Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lanesville, Indiana
The family request in lieu of flowers and other memorials please honor Bob and the family by giving a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Due to COVID-19 we are limited to under 60 people inside the funeral home at one time, masks are required as well as practicing social distancing. We are not allowed to have food to share during this time.