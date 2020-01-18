|
Robert J. "Bob" Coll
Louisville - Robert J. "Bob" Coll lived a fulfilling life from his beginning in Howell, Michigan, September 1951, with his mother, Anna Mae Miller (deceased), father, Gordon Coll (deceased) and sister, Judith Estfan. He attended Fowlerville High School before packing up for Vietnam to serve his country at the age of 17. As a duster for the U.S. Army, he earned a multitude of honors and medals. He was the Quartermaster of the and commander of the American Legion in Rockford, MI.
Bob was a storyteller; he had the ability to leave you hanging on to every word and dictation. An embodiment of the term entrepreneur, Bob, often spoke of business ventures. After graduating from college in Lansing, he climbed the corporate ladder to success as an executive and multiple business owner. A passion for hot-rods and a mechanical inclination would lead him to a strong community of like-minded individuals and one too many projects. He loved to hunt among friends and rescued his beloved dog, Monty, out in the wilderness.
In his 69th year, he died, January 2020, after a tenacious battle with pancreatic cancer. He was blessed with Kimberly "Kim" Coll: his wife and loving caregiver until the time of his death. He raised two sons, Nicholas "Nic" Coll and Vincent "Vinnie" Coll alongside their mother, Karen Coll. He took special pride in his role of 'Grandpa Bob' to Aidan, Coley, Trevor, and Cassie.
Robert J. Coll's life is a living example of kind action. His strong values and vivacious personality allowed him to connect with people and inspired him to give generously to others.
Bob will be forever remembered by his many true and loyal friends.
It is his wishes that donations be made to the VA hospital in lieu of flowers.
If Bob has made an impact on you, please join us for a celebration of life, January 27th, at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Hwy. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. From there, a military burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020