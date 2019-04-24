|
|
Robert J. Desmond
Pasadena - On April 7, 2019 Robert J. Desmond, 90, passed away peacefully in Pasadena, California, after a four-month battle with complications from stroke.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Desmond for nearly 50 years before her passing, Mr. Desmond devoted most of his professional life to non-profit work and higher education, serving as long-time Executive Director of the American Fund for Dental Health and Development Director for many Catholic universities, including Bellarmine and his alma mater, Boston College.
He was a loving father to Cynthia Desmond-Schliesmann, Robert J. Desmond II, and James D. Desmond, as well as loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, and dear brother to Harriett Dubuque, who survive him.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00am -12:00pm at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road in Louisville, KY, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm at St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne St. with burial at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy be made as memorial contributions to the Salvation Army of Louisville on whose board Mr. Desmond once volunteered his fund raising expertise.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019