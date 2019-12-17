|
|
Robert J. Downs
Louisville - 90, passed away Thurs. Dec. 12, 2019. He was a member of St.Marin dePorres and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors: sisters, Edna Evans, Martha Metcalf and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visit: Sat.9 A.M. followed by service at 10:30 A.M. Both services will be held at his church, 3112 W. Broadway. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home,Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019