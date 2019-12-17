Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St.Marin dePorres
3112 W. Broadway
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St.Marin dePorres
3112 W. Broadway
Louisville - 90, passed away Thurs. Dec. 12, 2019. He was a member of St.Marin dePorres and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors: sisters, Edna Evans, Martha Metcalf and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visit: Sat.9 A.M. followed by service at 10:30 A.M. Both services will be held at his church, 3112 W. Broadway. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home,Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
