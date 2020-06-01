Robert J. "Bob" Hinton
Robert "Bob" J. Hinton

Louisville - Robert "Bob" J. Hinton, 88 passed away Saturday, May 30,2020.

He was an avid artist.

Survivors include his wife the former Mary Ann Litsey, sisters Sondra Hinton and Judy Gray and God daughter Tracie Julius.

Cremation was chosen. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
