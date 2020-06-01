Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bob" J. Hinton



Louisville - Robert "Bob" J. Hinton, 88 passed away Saturday, May 30,2020.



He was an avid artist.



Survivors include his wife the former Mary Ann Litsey, sisters Sondra Hinton and Judy Gray and God daughter Tracie Julius.



Cremation was chosen. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









