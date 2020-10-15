Robert J. Schuler



Louisville - Robert J. Schuler (Bob), 92 of Louisville, went to his heavenly home on October 7th, 2020 on his and his surviving wife's, Mary Adele Schuler, 70th wedding anniversary. Bob was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 22, 1927 to Antoinette (Toni) and Charles Schuler He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Charles and Billy Schuler, and his grandson, Chad Bray. He was the beloved father of Adele and Kevin Schuler and his wisdom and guidance will be missed by his grandchildren, Brian Bray, Kelli Brite (Ross), and Ryan Schuler (Sakya) and great grandchildren, Noah, Evan and Cole Brite and Beckett Schuler.



Bob had a song and accomplished life, which can be attributed to his loving wife, faith in God and the help of his favorite saint, St. Anthony. Bob owned and operated Schuler Manufacturing, side by side, with his son and best friend Kevin. He was a lifetime and honorary member of American Turners, where he served as the National and Local Chapter President. Bob also dedicated many years of his life as full-time manager of the club. He was an accomplish gymnast starting at the age of 5, was a Navy veteran , a tool and die maker, and was famous for making his family laugh while singing his crazy made up German songs. Bob enjoyed his houseboat at Jamestown Marina on Lake Cumberland and was a true "Man of Steel," big in stature and in heart.



The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Those who wish to remember him are encouraged to contribute St. Boniface Catholic Church, 531 E. Liberty, Louisville, KY 40202, of which he was a long time member.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store