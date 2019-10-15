Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3926 Poplar Level Road
Louisville, KY
Robert Jerome Kaelin


1940 - 2019
Robert Jerome Kaelin Obituary
Robert Jerome Kaelin

Louisville - Robert "Bob" Jerome Kaelin, age 79, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in the arms of his son on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Mr. Kaelin was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 19, 1940 to the late Frank and Mariola Kaelin. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1958. Bob had a successful career as an Air Traffic Controller after learning the trade while in the Marine Corp. After retiring, Bob enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends- always with a cold beer of which he freely shared. Bob had the biggest of hearts and was a devoted Father/ Grandfather. His door was always open to all those he cared about. Born with a strong work ethic, Bob, in turn taught his children that hard work and dedication to family was the ultimate key to success. He thought of himself as a "problem solver" who often took on the stresses of those he loved in attempt to make their lives more enjoyable. He was a spiritual man and his faith was strong. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Bob is reunited in death with the mother of his children, Lana Kaelin Oakes, and his daughter, Marie Kaelin Johnston. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his siblings, Ray, Ernie, Ed, and Mildred. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Frank Kaelin and Rob Kaelin (Elizabeth); Son-in-law, Michael Johnston; grandchildren, Katie, Dakotah, Robby, and Ava; great grandchild, Elijah; siblings, Elizabeth, Jean, Frank, Kenny, and Donald; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church (3926 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40213) with burial to follow at Saint. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
