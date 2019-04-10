|
Robert Jessop Jr.
Louisville - Robert "Bob" Edward Jessop Jr., 61 of Louisville, passed away on April 8, 2019.
He was a graduate of the University of Louisville where he earned a degree in Music Performance.
Bob worked as a music teacher for several private schools throughout his career, including Ursuline, St. Bernard, and John Paul II Academy. Bob was very passionate about music and he shared this with his children, grandchildren, his students, and his church. His talents also included cooking, gardening, and wood working.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Edward Jessop Sr. and Barbara Rodgers, his estranged wife, Paula Jessop, and his children, Bo (Carrie-Nell), Andrew, Clarissa (Matt), Lindsey (Anthony), his step-children Nick and Dana, and his siblings, Becky, Liz (Randy), Chris, and John. He was a proud grandfather "B-Bob" to seven beautiful grandchildren.
Bob was cherished by all who knew and loved him, and all are welcome to join us in the celebration of his life. Services will be conducted at 12 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2-8 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 and after 10 AM the day of the funeral.
Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019