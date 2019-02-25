|
|
Robert "Chille" John Veleta
Fairdale - Mr. Robert "Chille" John Veleta, age 65, of Fairdale, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Chille was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 23, 1953 to the late Eugene and Mildred Veleta. He was a proud Eagle Scout, a member of the Order of the Arrow and member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2173.
Among those who preceded him in death include, his life partner, Debbie Thornsberry.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Joseph John Veleta, Crystal Gipe (Matthew), Michael Thomas Veleta and Toyya Day (Jerry); grandchildren, Lillie, Julie, Riley, Shea, Connor, Robert and Emma; siblings, Richard J. Veleta (Roberta) and Cynthia James (Ray); nieces and nephews, Kevin, Michelle (his Goddaughter), John (his Godson) and A.J. and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (https://biak.us/donations/). www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 25, 2019