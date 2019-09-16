|
|
Robert Johnson
Okolona - Mr. Robert Lee Johnson Sr., age 88, of Okolona, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Full Obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019