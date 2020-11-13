1/1
Robert "Uncle Bob" Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Uncle Bob" Johnson

Louisville - Robert "Uncle Bob" Johnson, 84 of Louisville passed away on Sun 11/8 at Baptist East Hospital. A life long Harley rider, bluegrass music enthusiast and spoon player as well as a Freemason, Shriner and an honorary Kentucky Colonel, Uncle Bob lived a big life. He never met a stranger and will be missed by many friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Viola Johnson, a brother, Junior Johnson and his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley Johnson. He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Coleman (Lee), and Sharon Johnson, a granddaughter, Melissa Noseworthy (Jon), three great granddaughters, Isobel Wesley, Alice and Loretta Noseworthy and "Sam", his feline best friend.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ratterman St. Matthews and a private family service was held on Wednesday 11/11. Memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to Kosair Charities or Humane Society.

A special thank you to Hosparus of Louisville for their loving care and support during his final days






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved