Robert "Uncle Bob" Johnson
Louisville - Robert "Uncle Bob" Johnson, 84 of Louisville passed away on Sun 11/8 at Baptist East Hospital. A life long Harley rider, bluegrass music enthusiast and spoon player as well as a Freemason, Shriner and an honorary Kentucky Colonel, Uncle Bob lived a big life. He never met a stranger and will be missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Viola Johnson, a brother, Junior Johnson and his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley Johnson. He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Coleman (Lee), and Sharon Johnson, a granddaughter, Melissa Noseworthy (Jon), three great granddaughters, Isobel Wesley, Alice and Loretta Noseworthy and "Sam", his feline best friend.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ratterman St. Matthews and a private family service was held on Wednesday 11/11. Memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to Kosair Charities or Humane Society.
A special thank you to Hosparus of Louisville for their loving care and support during his final days