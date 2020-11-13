Robert "Uncle Bob" JohnsonLouisville - Robert "Uncle Bob" Johnson, 84 of Louisville passed away on Sun 11/8 at Baptist East Hospital. A life long Harley rider, bluegrass music enthusiast and spoon player as well as a Freemason, Shriner and an honorary Kentucky Colonel, Uncle Bob lived a big life. He never met a stranger and will be missed by many friends and family.He is preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Viola Johnson, a brother, Junior Johnson and his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley Johnson. He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Coleman (Lee), and Sharon Johnson, a granddaughter, Melissa Noseworthy (Jon), three great granddaughters, Isobel Wesley, Alice and Loretta Noseworthy and "Sam", his feline best friend.Arrangements were entrusted to Ratterman St. Matthews and a private family service was held on Wednesday 11/11. Memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to Kosair Charities or Humane Society.A special thank you to Hosparus of Louisville for their loving care and support during his final days