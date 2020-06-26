Robert Joseph "Bob" BowlingLouisville - Robert Joseph "Bob" Bowling, 75, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.He was born September 3, 1944 in Louisville to Andrew Joseph Bowling and Alberta Elizabeth Heintzman Bowling.Bob attended grade school at Holy Family and was a 1962 graduate of Trinity High School. He and his family were longtime members of Holy Family Catholic Church and volunteered for the KY School for the Blind and the V.A. Bob was proud to be a Veteran of the United States Army and serve his country.He is preceded in death by a brother, J. "Bruce" Bowling; sister, Carolyn Russell and her husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Catherine Bowling and brother-in-law, J.V. Haydon.Bob is survived by his brother, Donald Bowling; sister, Barbara Haydon and many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews, with prayers at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Cemetery on Monday, June 29, 2020.