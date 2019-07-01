Robert Joseph Caster



Louisville - Robert Joseph Caster, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on June 29, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Owen Kieran and Mary Daly Caster, son Robert Thomas Caster, and brothers Owen Kieran Caster, Fr. Patrick Caster and Fr. Kevin Caster.



Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret Kadler Caster, with whom he recently celebrated 60 joyful years of marriage, and his children Kevin, Theresa (Jonathan) Dyar, Margie (Greg) DeMuth, Kathleen (Thomas) Mace and Maureen (Shaun) Danahy. Robert was blessed with fourteen grandchildren, Patrick Dyar, Matthew DeMuth, Emily (Mark) Wolz, Elizabeth DeMuth, Sarah Kate (Sean) Landry, Robert DeMuth, John Paul Dyar, Catherine DeMuth, Claire Dyar, Peter Mace, Mary Margaret Danahy, Andrew Mace, Kevin Patrick Danahy and Jack Danahy. Robert is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was a partner of the Caster & Kosse accounting firm and later became a partner in Mover Packaging, Inc. Robert was a founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church, of which he and his wife Mary Margaret have been devoted members for 58 years. Robert was a graduate of St. Xavier High School as well as Bellarmine College where he also taught. Robert also served in the United States Army.



Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, on Tuesday, July 2 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martha Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Passionist Nuns of Saint Joseph Monastery in Whitesville KY, Kentucky Right to Life or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 1, 2019