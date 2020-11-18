1/
Robert Joseph Jackey
1938 - 2020
Robert Joseph Jackey

Hudson - Robert Joseph Jackey, age 82 of Hudson, KY died November 16, 2020. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he held many offices with the organization. Robert was a former member of the Neumann Council and a current member of the Bouchee Assembly. Through the years, he spent many hours volunteering with the Harbor House, Holy Name Society, St. Vincent DePaul and Knights of Columbus food drives.

He is survived by his wife Virginia, his children, grandchildren and siblings.

Funeral services will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Clarkson, KY on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM eastern time under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY. Visitation will begin at 10 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the St. Andrews Cemetery in Pleasure Ridge Park at approximately 1 PM eastern time. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Neumann Council Handicap and Vocation Fund.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
