Robert Joseph "Pat" McDonald



Louisville - 91, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020. He retired from the K&I RR, a US Army Veteran, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 220, St. Paul Catholic Church and the Loyal Order of Moose.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Anne Lee McDonald; daughter, Saundra Lynn Miller; son in law, Mark Lashley; grandson, Joshua Michael Miller and Aunt, Anna Mae Becker.



Pat is survived by his son, Patrick Joseph (Donna) McDonald; daughters, Lee Ann Lashley and Vickie Lynn McDonald; grandchildren, Robert Scott, Kellie Rae, Samantha, Courtney, Lloyd, William, Mary, Alex and Kathleen; 13 great grandchildren.



A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 2 until time of service at 7 p.m., Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. The burial of his ashes will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 12 Noon at Bethany Cemetery.









