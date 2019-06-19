|
|
Robert Joseph "Bobby" Mondun
Louisville - Mr. Robert Joseph "Bobby" Mondun, age 63, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife and best friend of 44 years, Vickie Lynn (Badgett) Mondun. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019