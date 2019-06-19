Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mondun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph "Bobby" Mondun


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Joseph "Bobby" Mondun Obituary
Robert Joseph "Bobby" Mondun

Louisville - Mr. Robert Joseph "Bobby" Mondun, age 63, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife and best friend of 44 years, Vickie Lynn (Badgett) Mondun. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now