Robert Joseph Watkins
Louisville - Robert Joseph "Bob" "RJ" Watkins, 82, of Louisville, died November 20, 2019 at Baptist Hospital East following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born on November 8, 1937 in Anderson, Indiana. He achieved a Masters in Arts in Mathematics from Ball State University followed by additional Graduate Studies at both Purdue and NYU.He served nearly 6 years active duty for the U.S. Air Force as weather forecaster, staff weather officer and commander of weather flight in various locations including Cape Canaveral. This was followed by 17 years in the National Guard.
R.J. was Internal Consultant / Senior Applied Statistician / Operations Research Specialist and Senior Applied Mathematician for General Electric Appliances, Louisville KY., specializing in computer simulations. He was Quality Assurance Staff Engineer for Motorola ASIC Division in Phoenix, AZ where he achieved Master Black Belt status in Quality. He was also Subcontractor/ Six Sigma Master Agent for Bombardier [FlexJet] in Dallas, TX.
RJ had vast teaching experience including graduate classes in operations research and statistics in the MBA Program for Bellarmine College, engineering statistics and operations research for GE and was Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Louisville.
R.J. was affiliated with the American Society for Quality Control, Institute for Industrial Engineers and ociety for Computer Simulation International. His military affiliations included the Reserve Officers Association [ROA] and the Louisville Chapter of the MOWW. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was past member of Rock Steady Boxing Group at Full Moon Martial Arts in Clarksville, Indiana. R.J.'s passion was chess. He had great opportunities to play chess in Louisville and always had time in his busy schedule to be a Chess Coach.
Beloved by all, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn J. Werner-Watkins; a son, Gregory J. Watkins (wife, Kimberly); two daughters, Elizabeth (Lysa) A. Mattingly Kraft (husband, Paul) and Deborah J. Watkins; four grandchildren, John Mattingly III (Trey), Vincent Maurice Watkins, Heather Rose Watkins and Amelia (Amie) Mae Watkins; sister-in-law, Diane Werner Klingbeil (husband, Bob) ; two brothers-in law, Robert Werner and Dennis Werner (wife, Susan) and numerous wonderful, loving cousins!!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Watkins and Amelia Watkins and his most beloved cat, Max.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Arch L. Heady and Son-Cralle Funeral Home and Cremation Services,, 2428 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane, St Matthews, Kentucky 40207.
Burial with full military honors will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive, Anderson, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are suggested to The Franciscan Kitchen, 748 S. Preston Street, Louisville, KY 40203-2360. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019