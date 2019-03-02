Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. "Rusty" Bauer


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert K. "Rusty" Bauer Obituary
Robert "Rusty" K. Bauer

Munfordville - Mr. Robert "Rusty" Kenneth Bauer, age 71, of Munfordville returned to his Heavenly Father on February 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family after losing his battle with cancer. Mr. Bauer was born on January 21, 1948 in Louisville, KY to the late Harry and Elsie (Altes) Bauer. He was a retired truck driver. Mr. Bauer was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and Brother of Arms in the Black Knights, 3rd Squad, 5th Calvary, 9th Infantry division and cherished friend to many. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 18 years, Elsa (Divinagracia) Bauer; son, Shawn Bauer (Laura); grandchildren, Kiersten Anderson (Derek), Gaige Bauer (Zack) and Alanie Bauer (Mitchell Hutchison); and sister, Sandy Stair.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm and Monday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.