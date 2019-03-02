|
Robert "Rusty" K. Bauer
Munfordville - Mr. Robert "Rusty" Kenneth Bauer, age 71, of Munfordville returned to his Heavenly Father on February 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family after losing his battle with cancer. Mr. Bauer was born on January 21, 1948 in Louisville, KY to the late Harry and Elsie (Altes) Bauer. He was a retired truck driver. Mr. Bauer was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and Brother of Arms in the Black Knights, 3rd Squad, 5th Calvary, 9th Infantry division and cherished friend to many. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 18 years, Elsa (Divinagracia) Bauer; son, Shawn Bauer (Laura); grandchildren, Kiersten Anderson (Derek), Gaige Bauer (Zack) and Alanie Bauer (Mitchell Hutchison); and sister, Sandy Stair.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-8 pm and Monday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019