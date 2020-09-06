Robert Keith Carpenter
LOUISVILLE - Robert Keith Carpenter passed away on the morning of September 5th, 2020. We are saddened to lose our husband, father and grandfather, even at 96, but we are so blessed to have had him for so long.
He was born in Louisville on August 31, 1924 to the late O.B. Carpenter and Irene Robertson Carpenter. He was a 1942 graduate of Manual High School where he excelled in basketball, football and track and field. After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and remained state side during World War II, stationed in California. In 1944 he married his High School sweetheart, Jean Winfield. They had a son Steven and two daughters, Donna and Cindy. Robert returned to Louisville after three years in the Navy and began what would be a 40 year career with Southern Bell (AT&T). He began his diverse and enjoyable career by climbing telephone poles to many years in the management of several departments. Bob became a Christian at age 9 at Victory Memorial Baptist Church. He has been a dedicated member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church for 50 years. While there he served as a deacon, taught Sunday school, sang in the adult choir, worked with the children's choirs, worked in Bible School, sang in the senior adult choir, was a member Alpha Club and committees through the years. While at Hurstbourne , he met his second love, Thelma and they spent 17 happy years together. Bob loved life and his outgoing personality and humor was a blessing to all those around him. He had fun traveling with his wife, played and watched most sports, for a long time, enjoyed a yearly fishing adventure in Canada with dear friends and especially loved spending time with family and friends, including his dear granddaughter, Erin.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jean and his infant son, Steven.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Thelma, daughters, Donna Churchill (Fred) and Cindy Carpenter- Kurtz (Keith), granddaughter, Erin, sister-in-law, LaVonne Clark, brother-in-law, Clarence"Sonny" Allen and niece, Lauren Clark.
Bob will be deeply missed by all whose lives were touched by his remarkable presence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9th from 4-8pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd and 9:30am to 11am Thursday with his funeral service at 11am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
