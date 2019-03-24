|
|
Robert Kent Price
Louisville - Robert Kent Price, 70 of Louisville was born in Robinson, IL on December 6, 1948, and entered into his heavenly home on March 21 after a long battle against cancer.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and William Price.
He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Price (Stelzer), and by his brother, Richard "Rick" Price, and his faithful fur companion Beamer.
He was a veteran of Vietnam serving in the U.S. Marines. He was also a veteran of Desert Storm serving in the U.S. Army. Robert received a Master's degree in Education from the University of Louisville. He was a retired substitute teacher from Breckenridge County Schools. He was most recently employed at Evergreen Liquors. He was a member of VFW Post #1170.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7PM Tuesday, March 26 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Memorial Service will be 6:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral Home.
Memorial Gifts can be made to the KY Humane Society or the VFW Post #1170- Middletown, 107 N Evergreen Rd, Louisville, KY 40243.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019