Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kent Price


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Kent Price Obituary
Robert Kent Price

Louisville - Robert Kent Price, 70 of Louisville was born in Robinson, IL on December 6, 1948, and entered into his heavenly home on March 21 after a long battle against cancer.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and William Price.

He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Price (Stelzer), and by his brother, Richard "Rick" Price, and his faithful fur companion Beamer.

He was a veteran of Vietnam serving in the U.S. Marines. He was also a veteran of Desert Storm serving in the U.S. Army. Robert received a Master's degree in Education from the University of Louisville. He was a retired substitute teacher from Breckenridge County Schools. He was most recently employed at Evergreen Liquors. He was a member of VFW Post #1170.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7PM Tuesday, March 26 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Memorial Service will be 6:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral Home.

Memorial Gifts can be made to the KY Humane Society or the VFW Post #1170- Middletown, 107 N Evergreen Rd, Louisville, KY 40243.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now