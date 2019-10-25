|
|
Robert Kevin Oliver
Louisville - 61, passed away on October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin worked and raised his family in Louisville, early in life he lived in Lebanon where several of his siblings remain. Kevin was an advocate for natural medicine, enjoyed nature and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Kevin was born on May 18, 1958 to the late Robert Oliver and Carolyn Thacker.
Kevin is survived by his children Drue (Samantha), Jenna, and Jonah Oliver; and his grandchildren Adilynn and Silas. He was also survived by his many brothers and sisters.
Memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Calvary Christian Center 10710 Taylorsville Rd. 40299.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family for funeral expenses or the Brain Injury Association Of America.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019