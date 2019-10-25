Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Christian Center
10710 Taylorsville Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kevin Oliver


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kevin Oliver Obituary
Robert Kevin Oliver

Louisville - 61, passed away on October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin worked and raised his family in Louisville, early in life he lived in Lebanon where several of his siblings remain. Kevin was an advocate for natural medicine, enjoyed nature and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Kevin was born on May 18, 1958 to the late Robert Oliver and Carolyn Thacker.

Kevin is survived by his children Drue (Samantha), Jenna, and Jonah Oliver; and his grandchildren Adilynn and Silas. He was also survived by his many brothers and sisters.

Memorial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Calvary Christian Center 10710 Taylorsville Rd. 40299.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for funeral expenses or the Brain Injury Association Of America.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now