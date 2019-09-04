|
|
Robert Kirzinger
Louisville - Robert K. Kirzinger, 97, passed Tuesday, September 3, with his son by his side. He was loved by many especially his son, Bob (Kitty) Kirzinger, grand-daughter Stacy (Darren) and his three great grandchildren - Tatum, Fallon and Foster. In his early career, he worked as a manager in the trucking industry. Later, he became a top salesman for Aflac for over twenty years. He was a faithful man, a founding member and Deacon at Meadowview Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn Kirzinger, his brother and sister, George Kirzinger and Dorothy Hall and his wife, Martha Jane Stafford Kirzinger. After the death of his wife, he took up ballroom dancing at the Moose Lodge. He loved his happy hour so cheers Poppa. Funeral service will be Friday, 1pm, Duncan Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019