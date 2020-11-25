Robert "Bob" L. Cundiff
Louisville - Robert "Bob" L. Cundiff, 59, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home.
Bob was stylist at Trend Designs in Jeffersonville, IN for many years, always devoted to his many beloved clients.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anna Cundiff.
Bob is survived by his life companion, John Trueblood; siblings, Judith Ross (Reggi), Terry Cundiff (Darlene), Pam Gosman (Billy), and Kerry Cundiff (Connie); several nieces and nephews; his Trend Design Family; close friend, Carl Hall; and his beloved, Lucy.
A short outdoor memorial service at the Scattering Gardens, Cave Hill Cemetery, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Please meet at the Broadway entrance prior to the service. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville. Memories of Bob and messages of support for his family can be shared at www.scottfuneralhome.com
.