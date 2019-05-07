Robert L. Feldkamp



Louisville - Robert (Bob) passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (McCall) Feldkamp and 4 children, Robert (Carmelita), James (Cindy), Karen Shearen (Patrick), and Daniel (Qui), 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was the son of Joseph and Irene Feldkamp and is survived by his sisters, Dolores Oechslin and Jane Schmitt, and his brother, Donald Feldkamp. Preceding him in death are his brothers, Joe, Larry, Maurice, and sister, Marie Wiest.



Born September 6, 1928, Bob grew up in the difficult era of the Great Depression. He is a graduate of St. Xavier High School '46, and the University of Louisville '52. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan after WWII.



Bob began his professional career in Louisville at Reynolds Metals, then worked with American Standard as plant controller, moving on to division level in New York City, as manager of plant accounting.



He joined Brown and Bigelow in St. Paul, MN in 1965, ultimately becoming VP of Finance.



He and his wife of 67 years were faithful Catholics and active parishioners. Bob chaired the finance committee at St. Odelia in Shoreview, MN, helping to fund the building of a new church. He was an avid golfer and belonged to Kentucky Seniors Golf Association, competing in many of their events.



His Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church 2825 Klondike Lane. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road. Burial will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to are desired. May God bless him, keep him and shine His light on him forever.



The family would like to express their special thanks to Hosparus for their care.



Online condolences www.Ratterman.com Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019