Robert L. "Bob" Hollifield
Louisville - 74, passed away on September 22, 2019.
He retired as President & CEO of AAA Kentucky and was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. Bob was also a member and past President of SMMA, Sales Management & Marketing Association. Bob was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, attending over 60 Opening Day Games. He enjoyed serving the Lord, singing, fishing and most of all he loved spending time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Bob admired and adored his wife, Linda.
Bob was born on February 1, 1945 in Rome, GA to the late J C Hollifield and Lola Oaks Hollifield. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Hollifield.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda Garner Hollifield; son, Joshua Hollifield (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jonah and Annabelle Hollifield; and a host of loving family members.
Visitation will be from 3 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Westport Road Baptist Church (9705 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40241). A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Bob will be held Friday at 11 am at the church.
In loving memory of Bob, memorial contributions may be made to Kosair Charities.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019