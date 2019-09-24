Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
190 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
(720) 857-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westport Road Baptist Church
9705 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Westport Road Baptist Church
9705 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hollifield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Hollifield


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. "Bob" Hollifield Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Hollifield

Louisville - 74, passed away on September 22, 2019.

He retired as President & CEO of AAA Kentucky and was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. Bob was also a member and past President of SMMA, Sales Management & Marketing Association. Bob was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, attending over 60 Opening Day Games. He enjoyed serving the Lord, singing, fishing and most of all he loved spending time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Bob admired and adored his wife, Linda.

Bob was born on February 1, 1945 in Rome, GA to the late J C Hollifield and Lola Oaks Hollifield. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Hollifield.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda Garner Hollifield; son, Joshua Hollifield (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jonah and Annabelle Hollifield; and a host of loving family members.

Visitation will be from 3 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Westport Road Baptist Church (9705 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40241). A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Bob will be held Friday at 11 am at the church.

In loving memory of Bob, memorial contributions may be made to Kosair Charities.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Download Now