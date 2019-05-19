|
Robert "Bob" L. Houk
Louisville - Robert "Bob" L. Houk, 87 years old, passed away May 17 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Louisville, Ky on August 17, 1931 and attended Holy Cross Grade School, St. Mary's Seminary, Flaget High School and Vanderbilt University. He was a humble, tough and loving man.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert L.; mother, Lisetta; sister, Rosita; and wife Shirley Scully. A fantastic athlete, Bob was named All-State in both football and basketball at Flaget, received an athletic scholarship to Vanderbilt and played Minor League baseball. He coached for many years at Flaget, Trinity, St. Edward and the Jeffersontown Little League. His former players will recall his discipline, toughness and "Burning Desire" which lead to success both on the field and in life.
He retired from Emerald International and enjoyed all sports, cooking, spending time with his family and socializing with his many friends.
He is survived by his children, Gary, Bo (Patti), Donna Howell (Larry), Diane Lloyd (Ed), Tommy, Beth Howell (Donald), Julie (Beth), Jeff (Kris); grandchildren, Jesse, Abbi, Tiffany, Lauren, April, Chad, Holly, Ashley, Nick, Brigid, Adam, Elijah, Noah, Logan, Ethan; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral mass will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, May 22 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. The family will receive visitors from 2:00-8:00pm, Tuesday, May 21 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Shirley Scully Houk Endowment for tuition assistance at St. Xavier H.S., 1609 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville, KY 40217.
"Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019