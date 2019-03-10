|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Lotze
Jeffersonville - Robert L. Lotze "Bob", 70, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Mass for Bob will be at 11 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 315 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville, IN.
Bob was born on April 22, 1948 to the late Carl and Agnita Lotze. Bob is retired from the Archdiocese of Louisville as a custodial supervisor. He was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, and brother to his family. Bob loved southern fried chicken and lemon cakes. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and fisherman. Bob was a fan of horseracing and enjoyed spending time at Churchill Downs. He was also a dedicated Kentucky Wildcat fan and rooted for any team that was playing against the Duke Blue Devils.
Along with his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Lotze Calvert.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Halcyon Fetter Lotze; daughter, Lee Ann Lotze (David Koerner); siblings, Betty Frisch (Joe) of North Dakota, Mary Evelyn Gallenstein (Gary), and Patricia L. Wenz; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Clark County Humane Association (2702 Middle Rd. Jeffersonville, IN 47130) or St. Jude Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019