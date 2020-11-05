Robert "Bob" L. Mohlenkamp
Louisville - Louisville - Robert "Bob" Louis Mohlenkamp, 82, passed away at his home on November 4, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Born in Indianapolis, Bob moved to Louisville at a young age. He was a second-generation graduate of St. Xavier High School and served in the United States Army. In addition to being an avid golfer at Big Springs Country Club, he ran a successful small business in the Kentucky and southern Indiana area for more than 50 years. An ardent investor, he spent most of his later years watching the financial markets and tending to his portfolio. He was a caring husband, father, and son to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Margaretta, his sister, Mary Lou, and his wife, Diane. He is survived by his sister Jean Weyland of Louisville, and sister-in-law, Amy Thale of Chicago, and two children, Mary of Louisville and John and his wife Elizabeth of Nashville, and 3 grandchildren, Alice Louise of Louisville, and Katherine and Eleanor of Nashville.
A special thank you to the people at Senior Helpers and Hosparus Hospice in Louisville for their loving care and support during his final days.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
, American Lung Assoc
., or St. Xavier High School. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery near his family's resting places.
A live stream of Robert's funeral service on can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/RattermanBrothers/
The service will be available to view Saturday, November 7, 2020 after 11 AM.