1/1
Robert L. Moser
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Moser

Louisville - Mr. Robert L. Moser, Sr., age 90, of Louisville, KY, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by family at his home. Bob was born in Bardstown Junction, KY on December 3, 1929 to the late Coe H. Moser and Mary Jane Trunnell -Moser. He retired from L&N Railroad after 41 years of service and he was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church. For over 52 years, Bob was a friend of Bill W. where he helped generations of men and women find sobriety.

His brothers, Bill Moser and B.C. Moser preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 70 years, Irene Moser; children, Robert L. Moser, Jr., David L. Moser (Ruth), Michael W. Moser (Cathy), Nola Norton, Susan Pike (David) and Shelby Ryan (Allen); 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Hall (Larry), Elizabeth Kirkman and Eva Moser and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19, private burial will follow at Brookland Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Flock Baptist Church.

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
y condolences go out to you and your family. I’m so sorry for what you’re going through. Prayers for you all. All my love.
Cassie
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved