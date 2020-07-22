Robert L. MoserLouisville - Mr. Robert L. Moser, Sr., age 90, of Louisville, KY, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by family at his home. Bob was born in Bardstown Junction, KY on December 3, 1929 to the late Coe H. Moser and Mary Jane Trunnell -Moser. He retired from L&N Railroad after 41 years of service and he was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church. For over 52 years, Bob was a friend of Bill W. where he helped generations of men and women find sobriety.His brothers, Bill Moser and B.C. Moser preceded him in death.He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 70 years, Irene Moser; children, Robert L. Moser, Jr., David L. Moser (Ruth), Michael W. Moser (Cathy), Nola Norton, Susan Pike (David) and Shelby Ryan (Allen); 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Hall (Larry), Elizabeth Kirkman and Eva Moser and a host of other dear family and friends.Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19, private burial will follow at Brookland Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Flock Baptist Church.