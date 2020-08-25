Robert L. Real, Sr.New Albany - Former New Albany Mayor Robert L. Real, Sr., passed away on Tuesday August 25, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1926 to the late Roy R. Real and Georgia Stephenson Real.He is survived by his wife, Inez Jean Hottell Real, daughters: Jennifer(Alberts-Nett) Real, Rebecca Quinkert(Steve), and son Robert L. Real, Jr. (Sheryl), four grandchildren: Andrea Alberts Giannini, Ursula Alberts, Robert Real, III and Simon Quinkert, and 2 great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Elizabeth Giannini. He was preceded in death by his two brothers: Bruce L. Real and Maurice B. Real and his son-in-law: Paul E. Nett.He was a graduate of New Albany High School Class of 1944 and attended IU Southeast. He was a Marine and served in World War II on a ship on the coast of Australia. He worked for years at the old New Albany Motor Company(now Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC ) then ran for Floyd County Treasurer and was elected twice for four year terms but left at the end of seven years of service in 1975, when he was elected Mayor. He served as Mayor two terms from 1976 thru 1983 and then was elected again and served from 1988 thru 1991 retiring at sixty-five years of age. As a retiree he drove several years as a courtesy-car driver for Bales Motor Co.He was an avid softball player who continued to play and coach until he was sixty-five. He enjoyed bowling with a senior league after that, and helped with the Senior Games each year. He served for over 30 years (on both) as a board member for Harvest Homecoming and the Salvation Army. He was a Gold Member of the N.A. Lodge #39 F & AM. He was a life-time member of Silver Street United Methodist Church.The family would like to thank the good people at Autumn Woods Health Campus for their heartfelt care and compassion during Bob's last few months of life.A viewing and visitation will be held from 4 - 8 PM Friday August 28, 2020 at the Silver Street United Methodist Church(413 Silver Street). A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday in the Garden of Apostles at SCI-Graceland Memorial Park. Bob's arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.Memorial Contributions in memory of Bob may be given to the Church's Bell Tower Fund or the Salvation Army.