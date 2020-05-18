Robert L. Shaw
Louisville - 92, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Robert A. Shaw and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am-12pm Friday, May 22, 2020 with funeral to follow at 12 noon at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery.
Services are limited to immediate family members.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 20, 2020.