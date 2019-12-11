|
|
Robert L. Zaepfel, Sr.
Louisville - 96, was born on March 8, 1923 and went to be with his heavenly father on December 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Jean Zaepfel, and his great-granddaughter, Alexis Neighbors. He is survived by his children, Bob Zaepfel, Charlotte D'Spain, John Zaepfel, Andy Zaepfel (Debbie), and Molly Maddox. He is also survived by his grandchildren - Tiffany Hurst, Elizabeth Neighbors (Jared), Camila Zaepfel (Larry), Sarah Raymer (Rowdy), Ashley Hardy (Adam), Leigh Ann Maddox, and Max Zaepfel. He had two great-grandchildren that he adored, Landon Neighbors and Rowan Raymer.
Robert lived a life of honor, serving in the Navy during World War II from Pearl Harbor until the American victory. He was a decorated war veteran, receiving a Purple Heart. After serving in the Navy, he became a Sales Manager and eventually retired from Belknap Incorporated. He was an esteemed businessman and took great pride in the building of his home where he stayed during the entirety of his life. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2pm through 8pm with a celebration of life service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9am, both at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Special thank you to his end-of-life caregivers, Lenida Taylor and Sherry Bridwell, including Hospice. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to and Hospice Care of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019