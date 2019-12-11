Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Zaepfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Zaepfel Sr.


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Zaepfel Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Zaepfel, Sr.

Louisville - 96, was born on March 8, 1923 and went to be with his heavenly father on December 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Jean Zaepfel, and his great-granddaughter, Alexis Neighbors. He is survived by his children, Bob Zaepfel, Charlotte D'Spain, John Zaepfel, Andy Zaepfel (Debbie), and Molly Maddox. He is also survived by his grandchildren - Tiffany Hurst, Elizabeth Neighbors (Jared), Camila Zaepfel (Larry), Sarah Raymer (Rowdy), Ashley Hardy (Adam), Leigh Ann Maddox, and Max Zaepfel. He had two great-grandchildren that he adored, Landon Neighbors and Rowan Raymer.

Robert lived a life of honor, serving in the Navy during World War II from Pearl Harbor until the American victory. He was a decorated war veteran, receiving a Purple Heart. After serving in the Navy, he became a Sales Manager and eventually retired from Belknap Incorporated. He was an esteemed businessman and took great pride in the building of his home where he stayed during the entirety of his life. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2pm through 8pm with a celebration of life service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9am, both at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Special thank you to his end-of-life caregivers, Lenida Taylor and Sherry Bridwell, including Hospice. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to and Hospice Care of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -