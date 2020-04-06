Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Robert Ladd Obituary
Jeffersontown - Robert Louis Ladd of Jeffersontown, KY passed away April 5, 2020.

He was a real estate appraiser for several years in Louisville, KY (for the county and self-employed). He worked as a manager for the Winn-Dixie Corporation in Louisville, KY before getting into real estate. But first and foremost he was an avid golfer and passionate UK fan.

He is survived by his friends who became like family to him, Jessica and Chris Holland of Louisville, KY and their children.

Services are private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
