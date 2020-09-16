1/1
Robert Lawrence Wessel
1962 - 2020
Robert Lawrence Wessel

Louisville - Robert Lawrence Wessel, 58, of Louisville passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.

He was born on June 4, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert and Marian (Rockeman) Wessel. Robert was a graduate of Oak Hills High School in Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati. He enjoyed cycling and keeping up with his lawn/landscaping. Robert was extremely proud of his children and their athletic and academic accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and sipping on a good Manhattan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cynthia A. (Wessel) Roebel.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Marilyn A. Heyob-Wessel; daughter, Paige Ann Wessel; son, Mitchell Lawrence Wessel; brother, Jeffrey Albert Wessel (Sandy); brother-in-law, Robert Charles Roebel; aunt, Elaine (Rockeman) Cole; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Robert's memory be made to Rock Steady Boxing at rocksteadyboxing.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
