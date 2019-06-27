|
|
Robert "Bob" Lawson
Sellersburg - Robert "Bob" Lawson, 74, of Sellersburg passed away Tuesday evening. He was born in Perry Co., Indiana and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bob was retired after 39 years as a conductor with Norfolk Southern Railroad and taught railroad safety through the "Operation Life Saver" to numerous adults and children at local schools and various organizations.
Survivors include: His wife Ann (Hauger) Lawson; sons Matthew Lawson, John Gavin (Gina); his daughter Amanda Harness; sisters Peggy Burford, Jean Davis, Linda Schutz (Dave) and Sue Marsh (Tony) and his four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his step-son Christopher Peterson.
Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Friday and after 9 am Saturday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany, Indiana.
His funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday in the Market Street Chapel.
Burial will be in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019