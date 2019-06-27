Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Lawson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Lawson Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lawson

Sellersburg - Robert "Bob" Lawson, 74, of Sellersburg passed away Tuesday evening. He was born in Perry Co., Indiana and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bob was retired after 39 years as a conductor with Norfolk Southern Railroad and taught railroad safety through the "Operation Life Saver" to numerous adults and children at local schools and various organizations.

Survivors include: His wife Ann (Hauger) Lawson; sons Matthew Lawson, John Gavin (Gina); his daughter Amanda Harness; sisters Peggy Burford, Jean Davis, Linda Schutz (Dave) and Sue Marsh (Tony) and his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step-son Christopher Peterson.

Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Friday and after 9 am Saturday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany, Indiana.

His funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday in the Market Street Chapel.

Burial will be in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now