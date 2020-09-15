Robert Lee Boling



Charlestown, IN - Robert Lee Boling, 93, of Charlestown, IN, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN.



Robert was born on April 29, 1927 to James and Effie Hedrick Boling in Salem, IN. He retired after 32 years from Naval Ordnance in Louisville, KY and had worked for the old PNC Bank for 17 years and was a Navy Veteran of World War II. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 203 in Sellersburg, IN and enjoyed woodworking and building anything out of anything and built his own homes.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Alma Faye Boling; son, Robert Ladd Boling and great grandson Derek Henry, and son-in-law Donnie Baker.



Robert is survived by his daughters, Marcida (Richard) Potts of Sellersburg, IN; Kasey (Michael) Phillips of Seattle, WA and Linda Coots of Jeffersonville, IN; brother, Howard Boling of Campbellsburg, IN and sister Marceda Newton of Indiana; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday September 18, 2020 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 am on Friday.









