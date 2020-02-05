|
Robert Lee Carroll
Louisville - 44, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Carroll Bushman, and brother John E. Carroll.
Robert is survived by his brother, James R. Carroll; and stepfather, Bruce Bushman.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 5:00pm - 7:00pm, at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with a service at 7:00pm. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Kaleidoscope, Inc. (10330 Bunsen Way in Jeffersontown ) for their programs that served Robert well for many years.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020