Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Carroll Obituary
Robert Lee Carroll

Louisville - 44, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Carroll Bushman, and brother John E. Carroll.

Robert is survived by his brother, James R. Carroll; and stepfather, Bruce Bushman.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 5:00pm - 7:00pm, at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with a service at 7:00pm. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville at a later date.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Kaleidoscope, Inc. (10330 Bunsen Way in Jeffersontown ) for their programs that served Robert well for many years.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -