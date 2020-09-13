Robert "Bobby" Lee Chapman, Jr.
Louisville - Robert "Bobby" Lee Chapman Jr., 64, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born July 30, 1956 in Louisville to his beloved mother Mary Margaret "Maggie" McGuire and the late Robert Lee Chapman Sr. Bobby attended St. Albert and St. X, and he graduated from Ballard High School, class of '74. He studied art and music at Bellarmine before starting his own design, engineering, and remodeling business. He was a dedicated employee as a systems engineer for Atlas IED for over 20 years.
His passion was music, and he performed as a professional musician in several bands, including "As Is" and "Easter Island." He saved up his own money at the young age of 13 years old to purchase his first set of drums, and he played his entire life... even up until his last week of life. He not only loved music and playing drums, but he truly loved his fellow musicians, who were more like family to him than friends. And if you asked any of them, they would tell you that he was "one of the best drummers, if not the best, that they had ever played with."
He spent the last decade in northern California with his loving partner of 27 years, Kerry Van Stockum before returning to Louisville. He loved the outdoors, and often spent time hiking, biking and enjoyed spending time in the mountains and at the beach.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Lee Chapman Sr.; brother, Bruce Chapman; & former wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Chapman.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Mary Margaret "Maggie" McGuire; daughter, Alexandra Chapman; partner, Kerry Van Stockum; siblings, Moira Chapman Cox (Steve Cox), Bart Chapman, Craig Chapman, & David Chapman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends whom he cherished and loved.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 at p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in the form of contributions can be made to Hosparus Health at www.hosparushealth.org/donate
or to American Lung Association
at www.lung.org
. www.RattermanBrothers.com