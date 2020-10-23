1/1
Robert Lee Davis
Robert Lee Davis

Louisville - Robert Lee "Daddy Rabbit" Davis, 97, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1923 to the late Edward and Mary Jane Carrey Davis. He retired after 38 years as a Sgt. Major with the United States Army. After his career in the Army, he was a liquor salesman and retired as a Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff.

Besides his parents, "Daddy Rabbit" was preceded in death by his step son, David Michael Busby.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Roehrig Davis; daughter, Diane Larson; step-daughter, Cindy Nunn; step sons, Jim L. Busby and Jeffrey Busby; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Highway. Burial will follow in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
