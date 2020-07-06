Robert Lee "Bob" Henry
Louisville - 62, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on July 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Jo Henry; wife of 32 years, Stacey S. Henry; brother, Mark Henry; brother-in-law Marlow Burt; aunt Ann (Sister Michael Anthony).
Bob loved his family above all else. Taught by his mother to pray before every meal, he demonstrated his personal connection with God by caring for and putting others' needs before his own. He spent his time with his family, raising and coaching his (and many others') children, serving the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish in whatever capacity necessary, and helping whomever he found in need. Bob's friends, neighbors and community members were treated to many smiles, stories, and an annual New Year's Day feast for breakfast.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his son, Chris Henry (Jessi), and daughter, Nicki Stover (Nick); four grandchildren, Sarah, Maddox, James, and Teagan; siblings Susan Noltemeyer (Don), Cathy Burt, Mike (Mary Colette), Ed (Barbara), Mary Jo Wright (Steve), Julie Henry (David Eades), sister-in-law, Stephanie Henry, aunt Adeline Ketterer, numerous nieces and nephews, and many beloved relatives, friends & neighbors.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr., with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
In lieu of flowers please help us carry on Bob's legacy by giving to the scholarship fund for his grandchildren. Contribute to the scholarship fund at https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-henry/