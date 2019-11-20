Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Lee Hightower Jr. Obituary
Robert Lee Hightower Jr.

Louisville - 73, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was a barber for over 50 years. He was a Navy Veteran and a member of Greater First Peter Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife; Jean Hightower. One Son; Robert Lee Hightower III. Granddaughter; Victoria. One Sister; Rose Hayden.

Funeral will be 11 am Wednesday, November 26, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc.,1935 W. Broadway Street. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Burial with Military Honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
