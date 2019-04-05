Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Holt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lee Holt Obituary
Robert Lee Holt

Louisville - Robert Lee Holt, 74, passed away on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Holt; children, Robert L. Holt, Jr. (Yolanda), Sonjia L. Bell (Terry), and Denise Fugate (Jeff); sister Zenobia Jones; brothers Ernest Holt (Linda) and Ernest B. Holt, Jr.; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, followed by the 12 Noon funeral service at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Download Now