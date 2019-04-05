|
|
Robert Lee Holt
Louisville - Robert Lee Holt, 74, passed away on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Holt; children, Robert L. Holt, Jr. (Yolanda), Sonjia L. Bell (Terry), and Denise Fugate (Jeff); sister Zenobia Jones; brothers Ernest Holt (Linda) and Ernest B. Holt, Jr.; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, followed by the 12 Noon funeral service at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019