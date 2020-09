Robert Lee Mosser, SrLouisville - Robert Lee Mosser Sr, age 80, passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020. Bob was born on October 20, 1939 in Louisville, KY. Bob lived a simple life. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish & shoot trap.Bob is survived by his loving wife Imogene and his 3 children: Rob, Ron, Don, 7 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Buddy & Frank.Bob's wishes were to be cremated and no funeral services.