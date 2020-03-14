Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Robert Lee Murphy Obituary
Louisville - Robert (Bob) Lee Murphy, 85, was born on July 15, 1934 to the late Newman and Helen Murphy and passed away March 13, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Joan Murphy; his brothers, Bill and Bud Murphy; his sister, Margie Bennett; and his grandson, Kevin Robert Murphy. Bob was a US Army Veteran who served in Korea and a member of The Shawnee American Legion Post 193. He was also a member of The Forty and Eight. He was retired from Jefferson Fiscal Court and the former owner and operator of The Saddle Club Lounge and The Schooner Café. He loved to sing and had a wonderful voice. Left to cherish his memory is his son, David Murphy (Angel); daughter, Valoree Gallagher (Mike); grandchildren, Lauren Baker (Chris), Jordan Murphy (Madeline), Holly Cates (Shawn), Kendra Gallagher; and ten great-grandchildren. His funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Cunningham Cemetery, English, IN. Visitation will be 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
