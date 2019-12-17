|
|
Robert Lee Padgett
Louisville - 75, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born to Robert and Mary Padgett on February 12, 1944.
Bob is survived by his companion of 18 years, Susan Meyer; three children, Laura Schmidt (Tom), Beth Shireman (Scott), Robb Padgett (Carlotta); six grandchildren: Avery and Keaton Walts, Matthew and Mason Shireman, Billie Padgett and Logan Hanger. Bob attended Flaget High School and University of Louisville.
He was employed by Philip Morris for several years. However, Bob's real love was teaching. He was fluent in several languages and taught Spanish for many years. He taught at DeSales, Providence, Charlestown High School, and Central Hardin. Bob was a gifted teacher and worked hard to encourage his students and help them succeed. He also authored a novel titled "A Boycott of a Basketball Game."
Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Brigid, 1520 Hepburn Ave., Louisville, KY 40204 with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude or Catholic Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019