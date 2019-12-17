Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid
1520 Hepburn Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Padgett


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Padgett Obituary
Robert Lee Padgett

Louisville - 75, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born to Robert and Mary Padgett on February 12, 1944.

Bob is survived by his companion of 18 years, Susan Meyer; three children, Laura Schmidt (Tom), Beth Shireman (Scott), Robb Padgett (Carlotta); six grandchildren: Avery and Keaton Walts, Matthew and Mason Shireman, Billie Padgett and Logan Hanger. Bob attended Flaget High School and University of Louisville.

He was employed by Philip Morris for several years. However, Bob's real love was teaching. He was fluent in several languages and taught Spanish for many years. He taught at DeSales, Providence, Charlestown High School, and Central Hardin. Bob was a gifted teacher and worked hard to encourage his students and help them succeed. He also authored a novel titled "A Boycott of a Basketball Game."

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Brigid, 1520 Hepburn Ave., Louisville, KY 40204 with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude or Catholic Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -