Robert "Bob" Lee Poole Jr.Louisville - 69, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.He worked for Logan Co. and Lauyans & Co. as a mechanical engineer. Bob was an assistant football coach for over 20 years for Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Nicholas Academy. He was an avid UofL fan and season ticket holder for over 25 years and graduate of Fairdale HS, class of 1969. Bob was also a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.He lived by these five little powerful words: "Jesus I trust in you".Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Margaret "Maggie" Poole; sons, Bill Poole (Angie) and Jon Poole (Tracey); grandchildren, Mason, Nate, David, Lily and Clarissa; siblings, Sandra Fraze (Terry) and Patti Thomasson (Tim); several nieces and nephews.His celebration of life Mass will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.Expressions of sympathy may be made to DeSales HS or St. Athanasius School.